Huge Stars Raising Tons of Cash for Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.!

The hero who took down the Waffle House shooter is now bringing together Hollywood liberals and famous right wing conservatives -- they've all joined forces to raise money for him!

Jon Cryer, Kristin Davis and Busy Philipps -- along with conservative author Mike Cernovich -- have each made significant contributions to a GoFundMe page ﻿for James Shaw Jr.

In fact, Davis tweeted, "I just donated and it feels good! Good to help someone who stood up and did the right thing, thank you James Shaw Jr! And I love everyone who is donating too!"

The fundraising effort was launched by journalist Yashar Ali, who says he was so inspired by Shaw's story ... he wants to raise money for a college fund for Shaw's daughter or to help him take his family on a nice vacation, whichever he chooses!

So far, Ali has raised more than $50,000 for Shaw!!!

FYI, Shaw is a REAL LIFE superhero -- who singlehandedly charged the Waffle House gunman in Nashville and ripped away his gun, ending the killing spree.

Other stars who have contributed ... Ike Barinholtz and Natasha Ziff.