Waffle House Offers to Pay Funeral Expenses Of Shooting Victims

Waffle House Offers to Pay for Victims' Funerals

EXCLUSIVE

Waffle House has offered to pay for the funerals of the 4 people killed in its restaurant in Tennessee over the weekend ... and will help to cover the medical expenses of those injured.

A rep for the company tells us they've reached out to the families of the victims of the attack to help in any way they can. We're told the restaurant chain has offered to pay for all funeral and medical costs associated with the attack.

Four people were killed and another 4 injured when 29-year-old Travis Reinking entered the restaurant with an AR-15 and opened fire.

WH's director of PR, Pat Warner, says the company's CEO and Senior Management team has personally visited with victims and their families to offer condolences and assistance during the difficult time.

We're told company honchos have developed a personal relationship with James Shaw Jr. -- the man responsible for disarming the gunman -- and have offered assistance to him as well.

Reinking was arrested in a wooded area Monday after more than a day on the run. His motives for carrying out the shooting are still unknown.