Raiders CB Gareon Conley's Rape Accuser Files Lawsuit

NFL's Gareon Conley Rape Accuser Files Lawsuit Conley Denies Wrongdoing

The woman who claims Gareon Conley raped her at a Cleveland hotel last year has filed a lawsuit against the Raiders player ... claiming she was mentally and physically hurt during the alleged incident.

FYI, Conley -- 22 years old -- was never arrested or charged with a crime ... and adamantly denies any wrongdoing.

In the lawsuit -- filed earlier this month in Cuyahoga County Court in Ohio -- the accuser alleges Conley "physically touched and engaged in the sexual contact" and "sexually assaulted, battered and raped" her after meeting and partying at a nearby bar.

As a result, the suit alleges the woman "sustained serious physical, psychological, emotional and mental injuries."

In addition to Conley, his management group and the hotel have also been named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The accuser is asking for compensatory and punitive damages ... but it's unclear exactly the amount they're after.