Meek Mill's Lawyer Says Judge Brinkley is 'A Little Delusional'

Judge Genece Brinkley is "a little sad and a little delusional" for not removing herself from Meek Mill's case ... so says Meek's lawyer.

Joe Tacopina is incredulous at statements made by Brinkley's lawyer that her honor will not recuse herself from Meek's case. Tacopina tells TMZ, Judge Brinkley needs to reread the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision springing Meek from prison, noting the court said, "[Brinkley] may opt to remove herself from presiding over this matter," then citing Pennsylvania law that says it should be done "in the interest of justice."

Tacopina thinks Brinkley can't take a hint ... he says the Supreme Court is clearly giving her a wink and a nod that she should get out of the case.

And Tacopina scoffs at Brinkley's lawyer's comment that the guns and drugs conviction might not be overturned if there are cops, other than the dirty one, who might still remain credible. Tacopina says the dirty cop is the one and only one responsible for the conviction.