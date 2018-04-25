Saquon Barkley My Baby Was Born ... 2 Days Before Draft!

Saquon Barkley's Baby Born 2 Days Before NFL Draft

Saquon Barkley canceled a bunch of media appearances on Tuesday and now we know why ... HE JUST HAD A BABY!!!

The former Penn State running back revealed his girlfriend, Anna Congdon, gave birth to a bouncing baby girl on April 24 -- Jada Clare Barkley.

"Words can’t even describe how I feel right now," the 21-year-old said on Instagram.

"You are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thank God for blessing me with you in my life and into my arms. I pray that I can be the best father to you and help you grow into an amazing woman. I love you so so so much."

It's a huge week for the Barkley family ... Saquon is expected to be selected in the 1st round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Congrats!!