Ciara Future's Blowing Off Our Son ... And It's Hurting Him

Ciara Calls Out Future for Skipping Visits with Their Son

EXCLUSIVE

Future may not be a deadbeat dad, but he's a repeated absentee one ... at least according to Ciara, who's trying to drag him into court over it.

Ciara blasts her baby daddy in new docs, claiming he's skipping too many scheduled visits with little Future ... who's now 3 years old. According to the docs, Future no-shows for visits 37 percent of the time, and frequently he does so at the last minute -- which screws with her schedule.

She also says when their son goes to Georgia, where Future lives, the child spends most of his time with grandma or great-grandma -- instead of Dad -- and she rarely gets to FaceTime with her son.

She also says little Future has health issues that have been exasperated by all the cross-country travel. She doesn't say why that's Future's fault, but does say it's another reason why the travel schedule for their son needs to change.

Ciara says the boy is constantly exhausted due the to travel and, as a result ... has emotional breakdowns while he's at school.

She wants to go to mediation with Future, so they can hammer out a better schedule for their son's travel and for sake of his health. We've reached out to Future's camp.