Tekashi69 Barred From Performing at Barclays Center After Shooting

Tekashi69 Loses Barclays Center Gig Amid Shooting Investigation

Tekashi69 is now persona non grata at the Barclays Center, so he's been axed from the lineup of a big upcoming event there ... TMZ has learned.

A source connected to Brooklyn's Soulfrito Fest 2018 tells us ... 6ix9ine will no longer be performing at the show due to an ongoing police investigation of a shooting at the venue connected to the rapper's manager.

We broke the story ... the shooting allegedly went down inside the Barclays Center during last weekend's Adrien Broner fight after Tekashi's crew had an altercation with a rival rap crew headed by Brooklyn-based MC Casanova.

6ix9ine's manager, Tr3yway, is a person of interest in the shooting, along with another shooting hours earlier in the streets of Brooklyn.

The Soulfrito show was announced months ago, and Tekashi69 was one of the most highly anticipated acts on the lineup of more than a dozen performers. No word yet if Barclays will offer refunds to disappointed 6ix9ine fans. The venue declined to comment.

We reached out to the rapper's rep ... no comment there either.