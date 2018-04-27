Bills Will Forgive Josh Allen for Racist Tweets, Says Fred Jackson

Fred Jackson Bills Players Will Forgive Josh Allen ... For Racist Tweets

Josh Allen will get a chance to prove he's not a racist idiot when he gets to Buffalo Bills training camp -- so says Bills legend Fred Jackson, who thinks the players will forgive Allen's teenage tweets.

Of course, Allen has already apologized for dropping the n-word on Twitter when he was a teenager. It also came out he tweeted about A.J. McCarron's wife ... awkward since they're teammates now.

This AJ McCarron-Josh Allen QB battle is going to be a war pic.twitter.com/A4xwr93H9l — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 27, 2018

But Jackson -- who played for the Bills from 2006 to 2014 -- says the players will "let the past be the past and move forward."

"It's something that you just put in the back of your mind and don't even worry about it."

Easier said than done, though, right?!

As for Jackson, the recently retired running back -- and Bills' 3rd all-time leading rusher -- says he just completed a broadcasting boot camp and hopes to transition to the booth.

