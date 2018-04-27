Josh Allen College Town Floods Streets to Celebrate Draft Pick!!

Josh Allen's College Town Floods Streets to Celebrate Draft Pick

Breaking News

Josh Allen's old stomping grounds were turnt to the max when the ex-Wyoming star got drafted by the Bills ... with tons of people crackin' beers and cheering in the streets when his name got called!!

Fans in Laramie, WY went nuts outside the Buckhorn Bar when the Bills selected Allen with the 7th overall pick ... just watch the beer suds fly!

Some experts predicted Allen would be the #1 pick ... but after the Twitter scandal, he fell down to #7.

The fans didn't care -- they celebrated like Allen just won the Super Bowl.

FYI, Allen isn't from Wyoming -- he was actually born and raised in Northern California -- but after 3 years playing for the Cowboys, the locals are clearly claiming him as one of their own.