Kanye West to Launch Donda Social to Help City of Chicago

Kanye West has hatched a plan to rescue hundreds of thousands of Chicago residents, and his circle of super famous friends is also getting in on the action.

Sources close to Kanye tell us the rapper created the idea of an organization called Donda Social a while ago, but it's gained some serious momentum this week. We're told the group's focus will be in Chicago, in neighborhoods facing severe problems with housing, education, gun violence and drinking water.

Kanye's friend and G.O.O.D. Music affiliate, Malik Yusef -- who's also involved in the project -- tells us Kanye's wrangled a group of A-Listers and close buds to help too. We're told the celeb friends include Common, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Don C and several other Chicago natives.

The plan is for members of DS to physically visit the struggling areas, listen to the people and come up with real and practical solutions ... and most importantantly -- money.

Beyond money, Yusef says the famous folks involved in the program will get loud to change the political agenda in Chi-town and make these issues a priority.

Kanye took some heat for calling out Chicago native and former President Obama on Twitter Wednesday for not helping the city out. Looks like Ye's about to take things into his own hands.

We're told the big announcement could come as early as today.