Kanye West Releases New Track 'Lift Yourself'

Kanye West's new track is out, and the lyrics include lines like "poopity scoop," "scoobity doop" and more "scoopity woops."

Kanye tweeted a link to his site Friday, which shows the song is labeled "Lift Yourself Master." Like a lot of things the rapper has said or posted on Twitter this week ... it's hard to tell what's really going on here.

Is this really a full track? Will it be on one of his new albums? Or ... is he just having fun in the studio?

Whatever it is ... it's probably going to get stuck in your head once you listen to it.

