Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Settle Child Custody War

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez Settle Child Custody Case

EXCLUSIVE

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have finally settled their nasty child custody case ... and they've come to a pretty amicable agreement.

Stevie and Joseline hammered out the details -- in legal docs obtained by TMZ -- for 1-year-old Bonnie Bella. Stevie -- who makes $30k/month -- will pay Joseline $1,000 a month in child support. The docs say Joseline also rakes in $30k/month on her own.

The pair also agreed that when Bonnie is with either of them, they will not have any overnight or intimate guests.

Stevie and Joseline will have joint physical custody, but Joseline gets primary physical custody.