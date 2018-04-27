Tom Brokaw Maddow, 63 Others Sign Letter of Support

Rachel Maddow & 63 NBC Staffers Defend Tom Brokaw Against Sexual Harassment

Tom Brokaw's current and former colleagues at NBC, including Rachel Maddow, are coming out strong in his defense against sexual harassment allegations.

Maddow, Maria Shriver and longtime NBC correspondent Andrea Mitchell -- along with 61 other women -- all signed the letter stating, "Tom has treated each of us with fairness and respect."

According to the letter, the women are anchors, directors, executives, personal assistants and technical staff who've worked with Tom over 4 decades. They added, "He has given each of us opportunities for advancement and championed our successes throughout our careers."

As we reported, 2 former coworkers have accused Brokaw of making unwanted sexual advances in the '90s. He's denied the allegations.