Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin Go in on a Boxing Workout

Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin got to thinking outside the box for their Sunday exercise -- and decided to throw on the old gloves for a kick-ass workout.

The two models were spotted throwing punches Sunday in Miami Beach -- not at each other, but at a trainer who was with them. It was quite the scene -- a couple of hotties working up a sweat, surrounded by some lovely garden scenery. Brava, ladies!

The two runway pals recently hung out for Gigi Hadid's golden birthday party last week -- when she turned 23 on the 23rd of April. They were turning heads there, too. Sunday's demonstration proved to be no different.

Count us in for 12 rounds of this.