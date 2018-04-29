Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin Go in on a Boxing Workout

EXCLUSIVE
Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin got to thinking outside the box for their Sunday exercise -- and decided to throw on the old gloves for a kick-ass workout.
The two models were spotted throwing punches Sunday in Miami Beach -- not at each other, but at a trainer who was with them. It was quite the scene -- a couple of hotties working up a sweat, surrounded by some lovely garden scenery. Brava, ladies!
The two runway pals recently hung out for Gigi Hadid's golden birthday party last week -- when she turned 23 on the 23rd of April. They were turning heads there, too. Sunday's demonstration proved to be no different.
Count us in for 12 rounds of this.