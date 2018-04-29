Tiffany Haddish Accepts TMZ Photog's Rose After Airport Luggage Mishap

Tiffany Haddish Accepts TMZ Photog's Rose After LAX Luggage Mishap

EXCLUSIVE

Tiffany Haddish forgives TMZ ... we think.

Our photog caught Tiffany and her crew Sunday coming out of LAX, where he tried apologizing with a rose for not helping them load their luggage last weekend.

As you'll recall ... Tiffany railed on TMZ because our guy didn't offer a helping hand ... and Tiffany took that as a slight and lack of chivalry.

Now, it all seems to be water under a bridge. While there might've been confusion as to what exactly happened -- Tiffany ultimately accepted our cameraman's gesture.

She went on to post her own view of the interaction, and a caption that we'd like to think is a message of love. Happy to talk (and help) anytime, Tiff!