Brody Jenner's Fiancee Throws Bachelorette Party on Private Island

Brody Jenner Fiancee's Off to Colombia For Private Island Bachelorette Bash

EXCLUSIVE

Brody Jenner's fiancee is gonna need a bigger boat if she wants male strippers at her bachelorette party, but that's the price ya pay for throwing the event on your own private island!

Our sources say Brody and Kaitlynn Carter, a lifestyle blogger, are getting married in June -- and Kaitlynn's been on a tiny islet off Colombia since Friday celebrating with her closest pals. The ladies are roughing it ... in this colorful 4-bedroom home surrounded by turquoise water.

The home is called Pink Marine -- for obvious reasons -- and comes with its own cook, butler and a private beach. All that for just $824 per night! Quite a deal.

It's in the Rosario Islands about 18 miles off the coast of Cartagena, and so far it looks super chill. Think less penis straws and more yoga, dance classes, massages and facials.

Chill, Brody -- no strippers. Not yet. That we've seen, anyway.