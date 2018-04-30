Verne Troyer Death Certificate Remains Going Back Home

Verne Troyer Death Certificate Reveals Final Destination of Remains

TMZ has obtained a copy of Verne Troyer's death certificate ... and it reveals his family's plans for his remains.

As we previously reported, Troyer died April 21 at a Los Angeles-area hospital. His death certificate shows Verne was cremated, and his remains will be sent to his home state of Michigan for interment.

Verne's cause of death is listed as "deferred" pending further investigation. Toxicology testing has not been completed yet.

He was rushed to the hospital early in April after cops got a call that he was suicidal. Sources say he was treated for alcohol poisoning because his BAC was triple the .08 limit, and he'd been on life support since then.

Verne was 49.