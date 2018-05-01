Kim Kardashian West Working With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner To Pardon Alice Marie Johnson

Kim Kardashian West In Talks With White House to Pardon Alice Marie Johnson

Kim Kardashian West is in heavy talks with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to pardon imprisoned grandmother Alice Marie Johnson ... TMZ has confirmed.

Our sources say KKW has been working with Jared and Ivanka for several months on Johnson's freedom and has got her attorney Shawn Holley involved as well ... we're told Johnson's file is now on President Trump's desk for review.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges -- her first offense. The 62-year-old gained national attention last year when Kim tweeted out a story about her case.

Alice wrote a thank-you note to Kim -- obtained by TMZ -- expressing her "deep and heartfelt gratitude" for shining a light on the unfair situation. She added, "Ms. Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope."

We're told Kim has recently ramped up the talks with Ivanka and Kushner, and she's hopeful a pardon will happen soon.