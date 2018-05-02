Kandi Burruss Note to Jillian Michaels ... 'Back the F*** Up' Off Andy Cohen!!!

Kandi Burruss Says Andy Cohen Doesn't Hate Women

Jillian Michaels has the wrong idea about 'Real Housewives' franchise founder Andy Cohen because he doesn't hate women, he just knows when and how to throw shade ... according to 'Real Housewife' Kandi Burruss.

We got Kandi at LAX Tuesday where she defended Cohen against Michaels' comments. The former 'Biggest Loser' coach recently said the 'Housewives' shows prove Cohen hates women, because the ladies have a tendency to tear each other apart.

Andy's already denied the allegation, but now Kandi's got his back ... in a big way. She says Jillian's out of line to blame Andy for all the shade thrown between women.

As she puts it, it's all part of the game, and they're all ready and willing to play it.