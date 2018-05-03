David Banner to Kanye West Free Thought Doesn't Always Mean Freely Speak

David Banner Says Kanye Shouldn't Speak All of His Free Thought

EXCLUSIVE

David Banner says Kanye West needs a brain filter -- 'cause he oughta know that not everything he thinks needs to be said.

We got the Mississippi MC Wednesday at 96.7 The Beat's radio station headquarters in Atlanta, where he weighed in on Ye's slavery comment. Dave's got more than just a few thoughts -- it's like a societal lesson he's imparting here. But he's got words for Kanye.

Long story short ... free thinking has to go hand in hand with responsibility in one's words, especially coming from someone like Ye. Well said, sir.