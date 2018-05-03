Hulk Hogan References N-Word Incident ... During Youth Org. Speech

Hulk Hogan told the Boys & Girls Club he's not trying to run from his past mistakes -- including his n-word scandal. Instead, he's trying to help others learn from it.

The wrestling legend was being inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Georgia on Wednesday night when he brought up his controversial past.

"With this foundation, I can be accountable. I can learn from my mistakes and I can move forward," Hulk said.

"And what's so cool now is working with the Boys Club, I have a chance to help these kids not make the mistake I made -- being at the wrong place at the wrong time or saying the wrong words."

The comments were met with cheers from the crowd.

Hulk is obviously referring to the 2006 incident when he was unwittingly recorded using the n-word to describe his daughter's African American boyfriend.

Hulk has apologized numerous times for the language saying, "This is not who I am."