Kevin Hart Extortion Case Woman from Sex Tape Says I Told You I Was Innocent!!!

Kevin Hart's Sex Tape Partner Feels Vindicated by J.T. Jackson's Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

Montia Sabbag, the woman in the sex tape with Kevin Hart, says J.T. Jackson was on her short list of people possibly behind the extortion ... and now she feels fully vindicated.

The ex-strip club bartender was with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, Friday in the San Fernando Valley, and she's feeling pretty good about Jackson's arrest. Remember, Montia had long maintained her innocence, and says even police believed she was a victim in the case.

Montia says now that the ordeal is over for her ... she can reveal what she thought of J.T. and why she had serious suspicions.

Also, it sounds like she's gearing up for a lawsuit.