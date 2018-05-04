Khloe and Tristan Together Again ... After Cheating Scandal

Khloe and Tristan Together Again After Cheating Scandal

EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian may have buried the hatchet after Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, because they were out with friends Friday, chatting and laughing.

The parents of True hit up TownHall restaurant in Cleveland, where they lunched with a few friends, sans baby True.

Check out the short video clip ... you see Khloe relaxed and smiling.

Sources close to Khloe tell TMZ, as recently as last week she was "done" with Tristan. We're told she was staying in Cleveland with the baby for the time being because Tristan was on the road for the NBA playoffs and she didn't want to deal with L.A.

A week can be a long time and it seems things have changed. We're told her family is not as forgiving ... Khloe's fam is outraged by the videos that surfaced just before the birth of True.