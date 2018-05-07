Kelly Rowland Michelle Obama's Got Enough Groove ... For Destiny's Child

Kelly Rowland Thinks Michelle Obama Could Keep Up In Destiny's Child

If Destiny's Child is ever in the market for a fourth member, they don't have to look further than Michelle Obama, according to Kelly Rowland.

We got Kelly at LAX Friday where she told us Michelle can bust a move like no other. She saw firsthand this week at College Signing Day, a Philly event celebrating high school seniors pursuing higher education.

The former First Lady hosted and busted out some choreography with "Empire" star Jussie Smollett.

A lil dance yesterday w/ my 👸🏾@MichelleObama.💃🏿🕺🏾It’s been a good week so far🙏🏿😬Thank you Mrs. Obama for always being so kind and just down. Proud of the 8,000 kids that came out for #CollegeSigningDay. It’s just the beginning for y’all. #BetterMakeRoom #SumOfMusicTour pic.twitter.com/MO1szdkEve — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) May 3, 2018

So, we asked Kelly if Michelle got the same intense training DC did leading up to Coachella -- could she hold her own. Kelly hesitated at first, but it does look like Michelle could be a good backup plan if the trio hits the road again.