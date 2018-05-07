Kelly Rowland Thinks Michelle Obama Could Keep Up In Destiny's Child

If Destiny's Child is ever in the market for a fourth member, they don't have to look further than Michelle Obama, according to Kelly Rowland.
We got Kelly at LAX Friday where she told us Michelle can bust a move like no other. She saw firsthand this week at College Signing Day, a Philly event celebrating high school seniors pursuing higher education.
The former First Lady hosted and busted out some choreography with "Empire" star Jussie Smollett.
A lil dance yesterday w/ my 👸🏾@MichelleObama.💃🏿🕺🏾It’s been a good week so far🙏🏿😬Thank you Mrs. Obama for always being so kind and just down. Proud of the 8,000 kids that came out for #CollegeSigningDay. It’s just the beginning for y’all. #BetterMakeRoom #SumOfMusicTour pic.twitter.com/MO1szdkEve— Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) May 3, 2018
So, we asked Kelly if Michelle got the same intense training DC did leading up to Coachella -- could she hold her own. Kelly hesitated at first, but it does look like Michelle could be a good backup plan if the trio hits the road again.