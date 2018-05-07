Shaun White Hits the Beach With Hot Rocker GF

Shaun White Hits the Beach with Hot Rocker GF Sarah Barthel

Olympic snowboarding legend Shaun White got all romantic with his girlfriend, Sarah Barthel, over the weekend ... taking a stroll on a beach in Los Angeles.

White and Barthel have been together for about 5 years after meeting behind the scenes of "Saturday Night Live."

35-year-old Barthel is a rocker -- she's one half of the band Phantogram, which is about to kick off a cross-country tour of the United States.

She also looks damn good in a bikini.

Fun Fact: After the two met at 'SNL,' White let Barthel and her bandmate stay at his L.A. home while he was training for the Olympics ... and that's when things heated up.

Of course, 31-year-old White is also a musician and fronted the rock band Bad Things for years.