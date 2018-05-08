Khloe Kardashian Out With Tristan Again ... Nice Day for a Matinee!!!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Catch a Movie Together

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are taking their rekindled relationship to the next level ... with a daytime movie date.

The 2 were at a cinema a few miles outside Cleveland Tuesday afternoon, and looking very much like a couple again. Khloe and Tristan grabbed snacks together before the movie and were seen leaving in the same car afterward. No word on which flick they caught.

We broke the story ... Khloe's family is the opposite of thrilled about her getting back together with Tristan, but they're backing off pressuring her to dump him for good.

The new parents have been spending a lot of time together since last week -- cheating scandal be damned -- including Khloe showing up at a Cavs playoff game to support him.