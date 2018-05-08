Yadier Molina Should Avoid Sex for 6 Weeks, Say 'Botched' Docs

Yadier Molina Avoid Sex for 6 Weeks ... Say 'Botched' Docs

EXCLUSIVE

After undergoing surgery to save his testicles, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina should avoid stimulation to that area for at least 6 weeks ... so says the doctors from "Botched."

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif were both shocked to learn about the injury Molina suffered when he took a 102 mph fastball to the groin during a game on Saturday.

The team officially described the injury as a "pelvic injury with traumatic hematoma" -- but his brother noted that doctors were able to save both of his testicles during a 45-minute emergency surgery.

So, when we saw the "Botched" docs in NYC ... we asked if they had any advice for Molina's recovery.

"The 'in general' for an injury is R.I.C.E. -- rest, ice, compression, elevation," Dubrow said.

"In this situation, I would recommend ice, not so much compression and stay away from any elevation down there ... if you know what I mean."

Don't worry, the guys say Molina should be cleared for boning in about 6 weeks.