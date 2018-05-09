'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director My Characters Aren't Really Dead ... There are Sequels, Bro

'Guardians' Director James Gunn Teases That His Characters Aren't Dead

James Gunn just kinda (maybe) gave away a major spoiler about future 'Avengers' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies and the fate of his presumably dead characters ... we think.

We got the 'Guardians' director Tuesday leaving LAX and asked if it's gonna be difficult to make the third installment to his own franchise now that Marvel may have killed off a majority of his cast in 'Infinity War.' BTW, this is a spoiler alert. If you haven't seen it yet ... oh well.

Lucky for you, though, James pretty much spills the beans here without so many words -- sequels are a-comin', and there's a lot more story left to tell. Translation for movie nerds ... Star-Lord and co. aren't REALLY dead, ya dope. They'll probably reintegrate in a year or so.

Speaking of killing off major characters, James tells us which famous one from the DC universe he'd rub out if given the chance. Hint ... it's Batman. Damn, we're bad at this.