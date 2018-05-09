Jeremy Roenick Slams Brad Marchand Over 'Disgusting' Face Licks

Jeremy Roenick says he's sick and tired of Brad Marchand's face-licking antics on the ice ... and says the guy needs to save his tongue for the bedroom.

Marchand went on a mouthy tear during the NHL playoffs -- licking opponents faces at close range to try and piss them off. Shocker, it worked.

"It was disgusting," Roenick tells TMZ Sports.

"I love Brad Marchand. Love the way he plays, but he's a superstar. Superstars don't need to lick other people's faces."

Roenick says he's no stranger to the oral attack on the ice -- noting that Matthew Barnaby once kissed him during a game to try and get in his head.

Turns out, they actually became close friends afterward!

As for Marchand, Roenick says at the very least the NHL should fine him -- and maybe consider creating a new rule, so other players don't try and copy his schtick.