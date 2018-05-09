Kylie Jenner My Bodyguard Isn't My Baby Daddy!!!

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard is Not Stormi's Dad

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner ﻿is blowing off reports that her former bodyguard, and not Travis Scott, is baby Stormi's dad ... because she says the stories are BS.

A social media storm started this week ... noting similarities between Stormi and Tim Chung. People have been focusing on eyes, nose and skin tone ... noting what they say are uncanny similarities.

Our Kylie sources say the rumor is just that, a rumor with no basis in fact. Our Kylie sources say it's humanly impossible for Chung to be the dad because he never had sex with Kylie.

It's not the first time Stormi's paternity has been called into question ... shortly after her birth, stories surfaced claiming Kylie's former bf, Tyga, believed he was the baby's father.

Tyga quickly shut down those reports, saying, "I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families."