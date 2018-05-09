TMZ

Rafael Palmeiro Signs Pro Baseball Deal ... At 53 Years Old!

5/9/2018 7:12 AM PDT

Rafael Palmeiro to Play Pro Baseball at 53 Years Old

Breaking News

He's 3 years older than the AARP minimum age, but 53-year-old Rafael Palmeiro is still playing pro baseball -- signing a new deal with an independent league team in Texas! 

The 4-time MLB All-Star has agreed to play for the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. 

What's really cool ... he'll be teammates with his 28-year-old son, Patrick

Palmeiro REALLY wanted to get a shot with an MLB team, but since that didn't happen ... he signed with the Railroaders. 

"Nobody gave me a chance to go to spring training," Palmiero said in a text message to the Dallas Morning News ... "so I will just take this path."

The season kicks off on May 18. Good luck! 

