Justin Theroux Arch Enemy Allegedly ... Threatened Neighbors with 'Harpoons'

Justin Theroux's Neighbors Say His Arch Enemy Threatened Them with 'Harpoons'

EXCLUSIVE

The neighborhood war between Justin Theroux and Norman Resnicow has now erupted into a battle royale in the entire building, because now other residents claim they were held at bay with 2 harpoons.

Theroux has been involved in a nuclear war with Resnicow for years. Two neighbors signed affidavits on Theroux's behalf, describing a confrontation with Resnicow in April. According to them, Resnicow has now declared war on them.

The fellow residents say on April 29, Resnicow confronted one of them in the lobby with what looked like 2 harpoons ... one in each hand. It appears they were actually log rollers, which look like harpoons.

According to legal docs, the residents say Resnicow physically intimidated them with the log rollers ... berating them and accusing them of perjury. Other neighbors apparently came down and tried to calm Resnicow, to no avail. The residents say they were all threatened in the lobby.

A judge just issued a temporary restraining order ... prohibiting Resnicow from influencing, harassing, intimidating or threatening any witnesses or prospective witnesses, including 4 of the other residents.