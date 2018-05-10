Kate Hudson Flaunts Baby Bump in Denim Outfit for Malibu Photo Shoot

Kate Hudson Check Out My Blue Jean Baby

Kate Hudson's upcoming role as a mother of three has a nickname now -- Denim Mom.

The actress showed off her growing baby bump while wearing a Canadian Tuxedo for a photo shoot in Malibu Wednesday. Kate rocked the ripped jeans look with a hat and red heels ... and was all smiles in a hot blonde wig.

She and her BF, Danny Fujikawa, announced last month they're having their first child together ... a girl.

Kate said it was the sickest she'd ever been during a first trimester ... so it's good to see she's feeling better -- and looking fantastic -- now.

The baby will be Kate's third -- she's got 2 sons, ages 14 and 6, from prior relationships with rockers Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy respectively.