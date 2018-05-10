LaDainian Tomlinson Antonio Gates Can Still Play ... But, He Shouldn't!

LaDainian Tomlinson Says Antonio Gates Should Retire

EXCLUSIVE

Antonio Gates is getting some career advice from his friend and former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson -- hang it up.

After 15 seasons with the Chargers, the team has cut ties with the 37-year-old tight end -- and he still hasn't been picked up by another squad.

So, when we saw LT -- who played 7 seasons with Gates in San Diego -- we asked if he thinks it's time for #85 to ride off into the sunset.

"I think he should retire a Charger," Tomlinson said ... "I definitely think he still can play, though."

"[Gates] became known as one of the greatest Chargers ever. I would hate to see him put on another uniform. It just doesn't seem right."

Interesting advice coming from Tomlinson, who played his final 2 seasons with the NY Jets after a legendary 9-year run with the Bolts.

Maybe he's speaking from experience ...