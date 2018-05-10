TMZ

LaDainian Tomlinson Antonio Gates Can Still Play ... But, He Shouldn't!

5/10/2018 12:30 AM PDT

LaDainian Tomlinson Says Antonio Gates Should Retire

EXCLUSIVE

Antonio Gates is getting some career advice from his friend and former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson -- hang it up. 

After 15 seasons with the Chargers, the team has cut ties with the 37-year-old tight end -- and he still hasn't been picked up by another squad. 

So, when we saw LT -- who played 7 seasons with Gates in San Diego -- we asked if he thinks it's time for #85 to ride off into the sunset. 

"I think he should retire a Charger," Tomlinson said ... "I definitely think he still can play, though."

"[Gates] became known as one of the greatest Chargers ever. I would hate to see him put on another uniform. It just doesn't seem right."

Interesting advice coming from Tomlinson, who played his final 2 seasons with the NY Jets after a legendary 9-year run with the Bolts. 

Maybe he's speaking from experience ... 

