Bill Clinton Reacts to White House Comment John McCain is 'Dying Anyway'

Bill Clinton Shades White House Over 'Dying' McCain Diss

Former President Bill Clinton embraced John McCain in a big way, clearly throwing shade on the White House staffer who dismissed the Arizona Senator as a guy whose opinion doesn't matter because "he's dying anyway."

We got Clinton leaving The Pierre hotel in NYC Friday, and when our photog asked about the crass comment, you see him stop, turn, process his words and then speak.

Clinton calls McCain a "remarkable patriot." And, Clinton says, he couldn't have ended the Vietnam war if it were not for the famed prisoner of war. As for Clinton saying he ended the Vietnam war, he's referring to getting a full accounting of MIAs during his presidency and ending the trade embargo.

As you know, Trump's Special Assistant Kelly Sadler made her loathsome comment in response to McCain's opposition to Trump's CIA nominee Gina Haspel.