Boston Dynamics' Robot Runs, Jumps & Scares The Crap outta Us

This Boston Dynamics' Robot Can Run and Jump on its Own

No more joking that robots will one day replace and/or destroy humans ... cause s*** just got real thanks to the nerds at Boston Dynamics.

The robotics company released this video of its insanely human-like robot named Atlas going out for some air -- Boston Dynamics' own words, not ours. The robot's missing a head, but who cares? As you can see in the video, Atlas seamlessly goes for a jog and jumps over a log ... all on its own.

That Atlas can perform these tasks effortlessly is scary in more ways than one. Oh, btw ... didn't Elon Musk warn us about this?