Kylie Jenner's Former Bodygaurd So, Who's Stormi's Daddy? ... Maury, Let's Talk!!!

Kylie Jenner's Former Bodyguard Tim Chung Fuels Rumors He's Stormi's Dad

Kylie Jenner may have taught her former bodyguard a little too much about dealing with the paparazzi ... because Tim Chung's silence is not helping quash rumors he's Stormi's daddy.

Chung was out in WeHo Thursday night at Delilah nightclub celebrating his birthday, when a pap asked about the buzz that started when people began noticing similar features between him and baby Stormi.

Tim grins, but says nothing ... which probably irks a Kardashian or two.

Fact is ... our Kylie sources say the rumor's laughable. Travis Scott is the baby daddy.

Nonetheless ... Tim's clearly learned the ropes.