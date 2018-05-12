Lindsey Buckingham Says He's Been Thrown Out of Fleetwood Mac

Lindsey Buckingham is no longer a part of the band he founded ... and it was not his choice.
Lindsey was performing Friday night at an L.A. backyard fundraiser for California Congressman Mike Levin, when he told the crowd he has not been a part of Fleetwood Mac for 3 months. He made it clear it was not his doing ... he was unceremoniously kicked out by a band member or members.
Lindsey didn't say who was behind the overthrow, but judging from the video it sure seems it was Stevie Nicks.
Buckingham seemed sad, saying the members behind the ouster were tarnishing the group's 43-year legacy.
The group has had a storied history of discord ... discord that in many ways made their songs and performances amazing.