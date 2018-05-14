Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick Sued Over Jet Fees

Kim, Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Sued Over Jet Fees

EXCLUSIVE

Kim and Khole Kardashian, along with Scott Disick and others have been sued by a jet company for allegedly failing to pay an enormous bill.

Silver Air, LLC filed the lawsuit, claiming the famous passengers chartered a jet but left an unpaid balance of $225,353.80. Other passengers sued include music producer Poo Bear, and some other media moguls.

Sources connected to the Kardashians tell us, Kim used a company called JetLux to charter planes. She pays them a large lump sum and the company then contacts other jet companies to supply the aircraft and pay those companies from Kim's money. Our Kim sources say JetLux apparently booked some flights but never paid, and that's the root cause of the lawsuit.