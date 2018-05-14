Vanilla Ice Rap Battle with TMZ Photog

Vanilla Ice Raps with TMZ Photog

Vanilla Ice was game to spit lines with our photog ... and, although we're not really in the matchmaking biz, a bromance was born!!

We got the rapper out at LAX on Sunday and our guy didn't waste any time ... reminding Ice they rapped the first verse to his 1990 track, "Hooked," last time around. With a second run-in, our guy gave the second verse a shot, and Vanilla didn't skip a beat.

Even more hilarious? Our poor guy spilled his heart out to Ice ... telling him he never officially got to be part of Ice's so-called posse. Watch ... Vanilla makes things right.