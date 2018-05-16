TV Producer Killed After E-Cigarette Explodes, Burned 80% of His Body

Ex-CNBC Producer Death by Exploding E-Cigarette ... Burned 80% of His Body

A former CNBC producer was killed when his e-cigarette exploded and lodged in his skull ... according to an autopsy.

Tallmadge Wakeman D'Elia died on Cinco de Mayo in St. Petersburg, FL after his vape pen ignited a fire in his bedroom. The autopsy results just came out and reportedly showed the e-cig not only exploded and sparked the blaze, but it made a "projectile wound" in D'Elia's skull.

The 38-year-old's vape pen was reportedly a device made in the Philippines that is unregulated and not recommended for beginners. It's still unclear what caused the pen to explode.

FEMA, which keeps stats on e-cigarettes, says D'Elia's death is the first in the U.S. caused by a vape pen.