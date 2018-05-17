'Jeopardy!' Star Austin Rogers Vroom Vroom ... He's Gettin' His Own Show!!!

'Jeopardy!' Champ Austin Rogers Developing Car Show with Major TV Network

EXCLUSIVE

Answer -- This charismatic bartender became a "Jeopardy!" sensation last Fall after winning $411k during a 12-show win streak ... and could be starring in a new TV car show.

Who is Austin Rogers?

CORRECT!

Sources familiar with the project tell TMZ ... Austin's currently in high-level talks with a major cable TV network ... developing his idea for a car show for the "every man."

The series will showcase cars that didn't resonate with the public, but were the precursors to whips that were wildly successful. We're told Austin pitched the 1968 Honda CVCC, which was supper buggy and noisy but became a blueprint for the successful Honda line. He also talks about the Subaru Brat Pickup, which quickly fizzled.

He'll travel the country looking for rare but inexpensive cars, and when he finds the right one he'll go on a road trip, exploring the city where the owner lives.

There will be no $400,000 Ferraris or tricked-out Rolls-Royces ... just cars that have been long ago rejected by the public but have a great story.

We're told Austin came up with his idea -- which couples his love for cars with American history -- after his 'Jeopardy' run ended in October and, after pitching it with a production team ... a major network caught wind and has now partnered up.

The show's described as "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" meets "Top Gear" ... and we're told the project is in the funding stage now, but a big announcement is expected soon.

Looks like Austin wasn't lying about Hollywood calling.