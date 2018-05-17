TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Female Football Players Raging Brawl During LFL Game ... 'Wuddup B*tch!'

5/17/2018 10:36 AM PDT

Female Football Players In Raging Brawl During LFL Game

Breaking News

A female football player got straight BODY SLAMMED during a crazy brawl at an LFL game ... where so many punches were thrown, we stopped keeping count. 

It all went down during a May 5 showdown between the Austin Acoustic and the Atlanta Steam -- when ATL's Amber Clark continued to rough up Austin's Kendria Robinson after the whistle. 

Robinson started the shoving ... and that's when Clark's teammate, Alfye Gore, stepped in. 

The fists began to fly ... and, at one point, it looked like Robinson was trying to fight 3 WOMEN at the same time!!!

Ultimately, the refs got control ... and Austin ended up winning the game 18-14.

Impressed yet?

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web