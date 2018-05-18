Bob Baffert Says New Horse Justify Is 'Superior' To American Pharoah

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert says American Pharoah is old news ... telling TMZ Sports his new horse, Justify, is a "superior" animal to the 2015 Triple Crown winner.
Seriously!!
Justify DOMINATED ... winning the Kentucky Derby, making some people think Pharoah might have company as a TC winner pretty soon.
We got Baffert at LAX earlier this week, and he told our camera guy the Triple Crown winner isn't in Justify's company at all, because Baffert -- who trained both horses -- thinks Justify is better.
"He's a superior horse," Bob says. "And he's come really quick. He's done it a little bit quicker than Pharoah."
BTW -- Justify is a pretty heavy favorite at tomorrow's Preakness Stakes -- you gotta put $2 down to win $1 -- but if you're listening to Bob -- might be a solid investment!