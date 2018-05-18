Bob Baffert Says New Horse Justify Is 'Superior' To American Pharoah

Bob Baffert My New Horse ... 'Superior' To American Pharoah

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert says American Pharoah is old news ... telling TMZ Sports his new horse, Justify, is a "superior" animal to the 2015 Triple Crown winner.

Seriously!!

Justify DOMINATED ... winning the Kentucky Derby, making some people think Pharoah might have company as a TC winner pretty soon.

We got Baffert at LAX earlier this week, and he told our camera guy the Triple Crown winner isn't in Justify's company at all, because Baffert -- who trained both horses -- thinks Justify is better.

"He's a superior horse," Bob says. "And he's come really quick. He's done it a little bit quicker than Pharoah."

BTW -- Justify is a pretty heavy favorite at tomorrow's Preakness Stakes -- you gotta put $2 down to win $1 -- but if you're listening to Bob -- might be a solid investment!