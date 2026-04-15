Viral Volleyball Player Jordan Lucas Defends Celebrations After Charlie Brande Comments

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Volleyball player Jordan Lucas took the internet by storm by serving skills and sass in his highlight reel ... and while not everyone in the sport is thrilled with his celebrations, he tells TMZ Sports it's all part of being in the heat of battle.

We caught up with the star Cal State Northridge athlete amid his viral fame ... and Lucas said the support he's gotten has been nothing short of amazing -- even Billy Porter hit him with a follow on social media!!

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He added it's awesome to help put the spotlight on the school's program and the sport as a whole ... and the experience has been "surreal" and "overwhelming," but the love is much appreciated.

BTW -- the clip has millions and millions of views -- with countless users praising Lucas for being a real badass.

Lucas' entertaining emotes have ruffled some feathers, though ... with broadcaster Charlie Brande saying on TV he was "amazed Jordan Lucas hasn’t been popped by somebody" during the CSUN vs. UC Irvine matchup last week ... adding he felt the athlete's antics were “very distasteful.”

Lucas defended himself in our interview ... saying he understands how the showboating can be perceived, but everyone hypes themselves up in big-time matchups -- so it's not like he's introducing anything new to volleyball.

Brande later apologized via the UCI social media channels ... and Lucas told us he is aware of the statement ... but it sure feels like he wasn't satisfied with it.

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"I obviously saw it ... I don't really have a comment on it," Lucas said. "I appreciate that you have the ability to apologize and understand what you did was wrong, but don't feel like UC Irvine men's volleyball had to post it, they had to spread the word. I think it's more if it was personalized in a way ... but for me, yeah, that's about it that I have for that."