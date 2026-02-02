Volleyball Player Goes Viral For Epic Apology After Serve Hits Worker

Is It Too Late Now To Say Sorry???

A Japanese volleyball player is going viral for his epic reaction to accidentally hitting someone with a serve ... and it'll have you demanding better the next time someone has to say sorry to you.

The moment of remorse unfolded during an All-Star event in Kobe, Japan. The man at the center of it, Yuji Nishida, was taking part in a serving challenge when his hit went awry -- striking a worker in the back.

japanese volleyball player makes the most genuine apology after accidentally hitting someone with his serve pic.twitter.com/YlfLtLnupY — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 1, 2026 @BillyM2k

Nishida immediately sprinted toward the woman and slid on his stomach underneath the net and profusely apologized for the unintentional contact.

Luckily, the woman he hit walked away from it unscathed. Based on the way he reacted, you would have thought he hit her with a bowling ball.

People online were loving Nishida's effort just to say "My bad." One person wrote, "If all men learned to apologize like this, we would have world peace." Others were also just blown away by the movement, with someone saying, "That face slide was clean AF."

So cute! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/84xZ0slo80 — The Figen (@TheFigen_) February 1, 2026 @TheFigen_