Hall Of Fame Pitcher Greg Maddux Sells San Diego Home For $3.3 Million

Another perfect finish from a guy who made a career out of them.

Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux has officially sold his San Diego home for $3.3 million, TMZ Sports has learned -- cashing out big on a coastal retreat he picked up just a few years ago.

Maddux -- who won a World Series with the Braves in 1995 and inspired the baseball term "Maddux" for ultra-efficient shutouts -- bought the Sunset Cliffs spot in 2017 for $2.1 million ... meaning he just delivered himself a clean seven-figure profit.

Zac Dweck and Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing, and the sale was finalized on Tuesday.

The 3,312-square-foot pad sits in one of San Diego's most coveted beach neighborhoods and had already been fully remodeled before the four-time Cy Young winner stepped in -- with the interior and exterior revamped and nearly 1,000 square feet added.

Inside, it's built for laid-back relaxing: open floor plan, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two primary suites, including an upstairs escape with its own balcony.

No beachfront address -- but no worries. The home still boasts ocean views from a massive 1,000-square-foot deck, perfect for entertaining, sunset-watching, or just reminding people you did pretty well in life. The beach is just one block away!!!

Down below, there’s a patio and a rare fenced-in backyard ... a major win in the area.