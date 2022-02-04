3 Atlanta Braves Home Run Balls From World Series Clinching Game 6 Hit Auction

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last season -- in big part thanks to a few massive home runs in Game 6 -- courtesy of Freddie Freeman, Jorge Soler and Dansby Swanson ... and now all three balls are on the auction block.

The Braves were up 3 games to 2 heading into a potential series-clinching Game 6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX on November 2, 2021.

In the 3rd inning, with the score tied at zero, 29-year-old Soler -- the eventual World Series MVP -- stepped to the plate with a man on first and second, 2 outs. The count was full at 3-2 ... and that's when Jorge hit a 446-foot BOMB that literally went out of the stadium.

The ball landed on an awning outside Minute Maid ... near where the baseball fans Ramos brothers were having a World Series watch party at their home. They knew where the ball landed thanks to the TV broadcast ... so they decided to go retrieve it.

Now, that ball is on the auction block at SCP Auctions ... and already has 6 bids with a top price over $44k.

But, Jorge's home run wasn't the only long ball Atlanta launched. In the 5th, shortstop Dansby Swanson pulled a ball to right field, and padded the Braves lead, putting them ahead 5-0.

That ball ... up for auction.

Last but not least, Braves star 1st baseman Freddie Freeman delivered the final nail in the coffin ... hitting a king home run to almost dead center, putting Atlanta ahead 7-0.

You guessed it ... that ball's ALSO on the block.

The 'chip was the Braves first since 1995 ... when Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, and Chipper Jones led the team to a WS victory over the Cleveland Indians.