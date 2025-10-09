Chase Budinger Competing in Huge Volleyball Event, Has Adorable Plans for Prize Money

Play video content TMZSports.com

Chase Budinger is back home in SoCal this week, competing in a prestigious volleyball tournament ... and he tells TMZ Sports if he ends up winning the whole shebang, he's already got some cute plans for the prize cash.

The former NBA star -- who's now a volleyball pro -- is one of several huge names participating in the Newport Beach Volleyball Invitational ... which kicked off in Orange County, Calif. on Tuesday.

The first part of the event is a 2-on-2 competition, which will go until Saturday, and then on Sunday, there will be a 4-on-4 tourney.

Budinger tells us the field includes legitimately the best "in the world" -- and event organizers have already promised the winners will get a share of a $550,000 prize pool.

Budinger, a 37-year-old Encinitas native, said if he's fortunate enough to be crowned champ -- his goal is to take the dough and hire some help for the new baby he and his wife are expecting later this winter.

"For me, it's saving up money maybe for a nanny or a night nurse," he told us with a big grin. "Something like that to try to help me sleep better at night when the new baby comes."

