Chase Budinger Says He's Seen 'Zero' NBAers Who Could Transition To Pro Volleyball

I've Seen 'Zero' Hoopers Who Can Do It Again!!!

Chase Budinger was able to successfully transition from the NBA to pro volleyball ... but he tells TMZ Sports he's yet to see a single hooper who could repeat his feat.

The ex-Houston Rockets forward swung by the TMZ offices this week to give some staffers a lesson or two on how things are done in the sand ... and afterward, he explained just how tough it is to be an AVP player.

He told us his opponents can "jump out of the gym," and "it's even more crazy, because they're doing it on the beach."

"There's some beach players that can definitely get up and have those 36-to-40-inch verticals," he said.

But, he told us thus far, he hasn't witnessed a professional basketball player who he thinks could replicate those moves and hang with him and the rest of the guys in the AVP.

"Zero," he told us, matter-of-factly. "None."

Budinger did, though, say some affiliated with the Association have at least impressed him with their skills ... including ex-Clippers star Blake Griffin.

Budinger's partner for the day, Brandie Wilkerson, appeared to agree with Chase ... telling us out on the TMZ office court, "It's very hard to do what Chase did."

If you're in Los Angeles later Saturday, you can see him up close -- as he's slated to compete at the Intuit Dome in just a matter of hours.

By the way, the 37-year-old might not be the last Budinger to compete in the AVP -- he told us his 3-year-old son is starting to show interest in volleyball in the cutest possible way.